Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Timberlake Goes for Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes for the purpose of relieving muscle pain and reducing migraine symptoms.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Justin Timberlake Goes for Cryotherapy
A file photo of Justin Timberlake. (Image: Instagram)

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake was spotted walking in solo to a cryotherapy appointment.

Justin's recourse to the therapy follows his hand-holding scandal with Alisha Wainwright in November. The two will soon be seen together in the upcoming film, Palmer.

For his cryotherapy session, Justin was dressed in a long wool coat and jeans, teamed with a navy beanie, reports mirror.co.uk.

Cryotherapy exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes for the purpose of relieving muscle pain and reducing migraine symptoms.

This comes after he was seen on a night out getting cozy with his Palmer co-star in New Orleans on November 21.

The gossip vineyard buzzed when Justin and Alisha were spotted getting too intimate during the night out. She was seen stroking his thigh even as he held her hand during the boozy outing.

Justin has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012. The couple has a son named Silas, who was born in 2015.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram