Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling had a 'Bet' on Who Would Kiss Jessica Simpson First

Jessica Simpson has recalled the time when singer Justin Timberlake and actor Ryan Gosling apparently had a bet on who would kiss her first.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 7:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling had a 'Bet' on Who Would Kiss Jessica Simpson First
Representative Image: Reuters

Singer Jessica Simpson has recalled the time when singer Justin Timberlake and actor Ryan Gosling apparently had a bet on who would kiss her first.

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Simpson didn't hold back revealing personal stories from her past. She recalled a time when she was a finalist for the Mickey Mouse Club at age 12, reports mirror.co.uk.

The businesswoman wasn't picked to be in the show, which starred names like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Timberlake and Gosling.

While speaking of her would-have-been co-stars, Simpson mentioned that years later she and Timberlake shared a kiss when he was over at her house.

She told Jimmy: "We shared a nostalgic kiss and he took out his phone and started typing."

She added: "And apparently he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old."

Despite locking lips with Timberlake, Simpson revealed she was actually interested in Gosling at the time.

"Ryan was the one where I was like, he is cool and he's from Canada and I don't know where that is on the map but that was cool," she said.

She continued sharing details of her not being picked for the dream role as a child.

She said: "I did go to the finals but they said I needed acting lessons. In Dallas, apparently Chuck Norris is the person to go to. Yes, he was my acting coach."

Before adding: "I was 12 years old, so 1992. Basically he said I had too many expressions on my face. I was destined to get a Razzie."

She hilariously revealed that in a bizarre bid to get Simpson to stop moving her eyebrows too much while acting, Norris taped both of them during their lessons.

Simpson recalled: "Chuck saw one of my tapes and he said I moved my eyebrows too much, and he had me do lines with tape on my eyebrows.

"He told me to channel my inner Denzel Washington... Apparently Chuck Norris is very serious about eyebrows."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram