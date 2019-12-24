Jharkhand result tally
Justin Timberlake Trying Hard to Mend Ties with Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake is "on his best behaviour" with wife Jessica Biel as they prepare to spend Christmas together. Justin's hand-holding photograph scandal with Alisha Wainwright seems to be the reason behind it.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for Oscars. Photo via AP.
Actor Justin Timberlake has been trying hard to mend his relationship with wife and actress Jessica Biel after his hand-holding photograph scandal with Alisha Wainwright.
Timberlake is "on his best behaviour" with Biel as they prepare to spend Christmas together after he made headlines with his photo scandal, usmagazine.com quoted a source as saying.
"Jessica and Justin are spending the holiday together and she is really ready for some alone time with him. He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him. He is really making a big effort," the source said.
The "Can't stop the feeling" singer, 38, made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans on November 21.
Wainwright was spotted with her hand on his knee and Timberlake also played with her hands under their table. A video showed the singer and actor putting his hand around the actress' waist. It seemed he was drunk as he was spotted unsteady on his feet.
The "Friends With Benefits" star has been married to Biel for seven years and shares son Silas, 4.
The actor took to Instagram to apologise for his actions.
He wrote, "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."
"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," he added.
According to a source, Biel gets "bothered when Justin seems like he is on his phone for too long and she still has her suspicions, but he is insisting that nothing happened and has been telling her that she has zero reason not to trust him".
"She has made it known that she is not happy with him drinking too much and for acting the way that he did. He knows he messed up and has been on his best behaviour," added the source.
