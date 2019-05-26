Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Jwala Gutta to be a Part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3? Here's What She Has to Say

Badminton star Jwala Gutta was rumoured to be participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jwala Gutta to be a Part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3? Here's What She Has to Say
Badminton star Jwala Gutta was rumoured to be participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.
Loading...
Former Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta has denied rumours that she may be seen as a participant in the third season of the Telugu version of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss.

"No 'Bigg Boss' for me... All false rumours," Gutta tweeted in context to reports that she has been approached for the show, which may be hosted by Nagarjuna.




After finding her feet in the sports arena, Gutta tried her luck in Telugu films with Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.

Meanwhile, Tollywood star Jr NTR had hosted the first season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu when it was launched in 2017 and had turned out to be a huge hit. The TRPs of the show skyrocketed, breaking some records as well. However, the star could not take up Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. The offer then went to Nani, who hosted it successfully.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu approached Jr NTR to return for the third season. The star also reportedly agreed to come back for the new season and was to be paid a handsome amount of money for it. But things didn't work out.

As per latest reports, the makers have now approached Nagarjuna, who made his television debut with Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Follow @News18Movies for more

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram