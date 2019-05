Jwala Gutta to be a Part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3? Here's What She Has to Say

No big boss for me!!!

All false rumours!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 25, 2019

Former Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta has denied rumours that she may be seen as a participant in the third season of the Telugu version of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss."No 'Bigg Boss' for me... All false rumours," Gutta tweeted in context to reports that she has been approached for the show, which may be hosted by Nagarjuna.After finding her feet in the sports arena, Gutta tried her luck in Telugu films with Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.Meanwhile, Tollywood star Jr NTR had hosted the first season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu when it was launched in 2017 and had turned out to be a huge hit. The TRPs of the show skyrocketed, breaking some records as well. However, the star could not take up Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. The offer then went to Nani, who hosted it successfully.The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu approached Jr NTR to return for the third season. The star also reportedly agreed to come back for the new season and was to be paid a handsome amount of money for it. But things didn't work out.As per latest reports, the makers have now approached Nagarjuna, who made his television debut with Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.