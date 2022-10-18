'Jyada Laga Toh Nahi’; Netizens React As Uorfi Javed Slips from Swing In BTS Clip from Dance Video Shoot

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed had a close shave after she almost fell during the shooting of a music video. In a behind-the-scenes clip from a music video shoot, Uorfi can be seen almost falling down from the swing on the sets of the song and it has taken over the internet. The TV actress is currently winning hearts with her recently released music video ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majburi.’

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Uorfi Javed is seen dressed in an orange saree. The beauty can be seen dancing in the rain on a swing. She looks all sensual and sultry in the video. However, due to the rain, the swing got slippery and she almost fell down. She was saved on time by the background dancers. Later, the crew members also rushed to her rescue.

Uorfi shared the video on her social media platforms and fans are going nuts after it. Urfi wrote in the caption, “Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha! Bts #hayehayeyehmajboori @saregama_official.”

Check out the video here:

Fans flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis. One user wrote, “Jyada laga toh nahi…” another commented, “Thank God you are safe.. nahin to sach mai hay haye ho jaata.” Another wrote, “You are such a stunner.” A social media user commented, “Don’t worry, she would have just survived with bruises,” while another one wrote, “I also want to join as the background dancers.”

Uorfi recently celebrated her 25th birthday on October 15. On Wednesday, the TV actress had hosted a pre-birthday bash for her friends and industry colleagues in Mumbai. During the celebration, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant got emotional witnessing the love and affection of her friends for making her feel special.

Uorfi shared glimpses of the celebration in her Instagram stories in which she was seen crying while cutting the cake. She reposted the video shared by her ex-boyfriend and actor Paras Kalnawat and wrote, “Love you Paras!”

In multiple interviews, Urfi has stated that she can upcycle any piece of clothing she comes across. Urfi has also frequently retaliated against people who have criticised her bold outfits, referring to herself as a “pro” at dealing with trolls. She stated that when she is wearing a dress she likes, she does not care what others think.

