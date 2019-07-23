Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jyotika, Revathi Give Action Stars a Run For Their Money in Jackpot Trailer

The trailer of 'Jackpot' was unveiled by Jyotika's better-half Suriya on Twitter on Tuesday. The film releases on August 2.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Jyotika, Revathi Give Action Stars a Run For Their Money in Jackpot Trailer
A still of Jyotika and Revathy from Jackpot trailer, courtesy of YouTube
Jyotika and Revathi's highly anticipated cop-drama film Jackpot saw its trailer reveal on Tuesday. The forthcoming film is directed by S Kalyaan and produced by Jyotika's better-half Suriya, who also shared the trailer with his fans on social media.

Revealing the trailer, Suriya wrote, "Thank you all for your warm wishes!! Here’s #JackpotTrailer Jo’s first Action Comedy! #ReleasingAug2 (sic)."

The comedy film follows Jyotika and Revathi as they don the cop avatar to take out notorious criminals in town, handing out rib-tickling moments on the way. The trailer has the two actresses dancing and making merry, while they also take on goons who appear more menacing than the two of them. The two characters of Jyotika and Revathi in Jackpot appear to be quite opposite to each other. While Revathi seems more calm and calculated in her moves, Jyotika takes on the world like its her own.

Towards the end of the two-minute-ten-seconds long trailer, Jyotika is seen taking on a group of henchmen with a stick in her hand. She shows off her killer stunt moves in rainfall, while the bad guys fall left right and centre.

Watch Jackpot trailer here:

Jackpot is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainments and the film has been shot by cinematographer Ananda Kumar, edited by Vijay and music composed by Vishal. The film will also star Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Jagan and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jackpot releases on August 2.

