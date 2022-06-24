Jyotika, Suriya Are Vacationing in The Rainforest of Costa Rica, Daughter Diya Edits Video

South cinema’s power couple Jyotika and Suriya has taken out some time for a fun summer vacation with their kids. In her latest Instagram Reel, the actress shared a glimpse of her trip to Costa Rica, along with her family. The video offered a glimpse into the rainforest hikes taken by Suriya and Jyotika, while they spotted some indigenous animals on their way. In another shot Jyotika was seen taking a swim.

The Instagram Reel opened with a shot of a green mountain in the Central American country that seemed like an old volcano spot. As the camera zoomed out, Jyotika was seen taking in the view of green plantations from a balcony.

In another shot, she posed with Suriya at a resort. The family also went for an adventurous rafting ride on the rushing white-water rapids. While in another shot, the Jyotika was seen visiting a coffee plantation site.

To absorb the true essence of the rainforest, Jyotika also went for a canopy zipline. One of the interesting shots of the video featured a sloth bear climbing up a tree, while another shot featured a blue and black butterfly. Sharing the video on Instagram, she added to the caption, “Pura Vida. Edited by Diya.” Diya is Suriya and Jyotika’s 14-year-old daughter.

Suriya was most recently seen in Lokesh Kanagraj’s Vikram. He made a guest appearance in the action crime movie that also starred Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi. He will also be making a guest appearance in the Hindi remake of his 2020 movie Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya and Jyotika have worked together in movies like Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to Diya and son Dev.

