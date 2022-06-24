CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Jyotika, Suriya Are Vacationing in The Rainforest of Costa Rica, Daughter Diya Edits Video

Suriya and Jyotika share video from Costa Rica trip

Suriya and Jyotika share video from Costa Rica trip

Actor Suriya and wife Jyotika are currently vacationing in the rainforest of Costa Rica and the latter shared a video which has been edited by their daughter Diya

Entertainment Bureau

South cinema’s power couple Jyotika and Suriya has taken out some time for a fun summer vacation with their kids. In her latest Instagram Reel, the actress shared a glimpse of her trip to Costa Rica, along with her family. The video offered a glimpse into the rainforest hikes taken by Suriya and Jyotika, while they spotted some indigenous animals on their way. In another shot Jyotika was seen taking a swim.

The Instagram Reel opened with a shot of a green mountain in the Central American country that seemed like an old volcano spot. As the camera zoomed out, Jyotika was seen taking in the view of green plantations from a balcony.

In another shot, she posed with Suriya at a resort. The family also went for an adventurous rafting ride on the rushing white-water rapids. While in another shot, the Jyotika was seen visiting a coffee plantation site.

To absorb the true essence of the rainforest, Jyotika also went for a canopy zipline. One of the interesting shots of the video featured a sloth bear climbing up a tree, while another shot featured a blue and black butterfly. Sharing the video on Instagram, she added to the caption, “Pura Vida. Edited by Diya.” Diya is Suriya and Jyotika’s 14-year-old daughter.

Suriya was most recently seen in Lokesh Kanagraj’s Vikram. He made a guest appearance in the action crime movie that also starred Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi. He will also be making a guest appearance in the Hindi remake of his 2020 movie Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya and Jyotika have worked together in movies like Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to Diya and son Dev.

first published:June 24, 2022, 17:53 IST