Actress Jyotika has made a name for herself not only in the Tamil film industry but also in the Telugu and Hindi cinematic worlds. The actress has worked on multiple big projects and started her career with the 1998 Hindi movie Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. Jyotika recently wrapped shooting for her Bollywood comeback film Sri and is now trending for a very adorable reason. Images of her new look have been going viral on social media among her fan pages that feature the actress in a new hairdo.

Jyotika looks gorgeous in her bangs and highlights and fans just can’t get enough of her. While most people are complimenting the actress for her new look, others are wondering if the new style is for a new project. One of her fan accounts posted the photograph and fans have been loving it.

Although Jyotika’s Instagram does not feature her new look, her last post has been getting all the love nonetheless. She posted a reel showcasing her most recent addition to the family, a gorgeous and cute puppy named Kobe. The reel shows the dog playing, taking a tour in the car and enjoying a carrot.

Moreover Suriya and Jyotika’s kids are also featured in the video, which has made it even more exciting for the couple’s fans. The video has more than 13 lakh views and over 2.72 lakh likes showing how much the fans adore the actress.

On the work front, Jyotika recently wrapped shooting for her Hindi film Sri and posted about the same. The actress thanked the crew for giving her the opportunity and expressed her admiration for Rajkummar Rao. The actress even has a Malayalam movie by the name Kaathal: The Core where she will be playing the role of the female lead opposite Mammootty. The project is directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame.

Sri, on the other hand is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and will also feature Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar apart from Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar. The film will be a biopic based on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Read all the Latest Movies News here