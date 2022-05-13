K. Bhagyaraj, The Tamil Actor-Director Who Delivered Four Back-To-Back Hits

Indian filmmaker, actor, screenwriter, music director, producer, and politician, K. Bhagyaraj can do everything with pure nuance and skill. Working on over 75 projects and helming more than 25 films, K. Bhagyaraj won a Filmfare Best Actor Award for his 1983 movie Munthane Mudichu. He has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award in SIIMA (2014).

Working as an assistant to directors G. Ramakrishnan and Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj became recognised for his scriptwriting talent and soon entered the industry as a director. He made his directorial debut in 1979 with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal. Written and directed by Bhagyaraj, the film was a success at the box office.

His second directorial Oru Kai Osai, which was released in 1980, left a positive impact and was well received by the audience for its unique characterisation and climax. The film was remade in Telugu as Pranaya Geetham.

Bhagyaraj later delivered romantic drama film Andha 7 Naatkal. The movie featuring Bhagyaraj, Rajesh, and Ambika, with Kallapetti Singaram and Master Haja Sheriff in supporting roles, was a commercial success at the box office. The storyline revolved around a woman (Ambika), who is forced to marry a widower (Rajesh) but still longs for her first love (Bhagyaraj).

Speaking of Munthane Mudichu, which got him the Filmfare Best Actor Award, made by AVM at Rs 30 lakh.

Collecting net Rs 4 crore and setting a new south box-office record, Munthane Mudichu was the first film to have a theatrical run of 25 weeks in four Madras theatres and 10 other centres all over the south.

Reportedly, the Hindi remake rights of the film were sold for Rs 5 lakh, the highest ever paid for a remake back in the day.

Making every project his own, Bhagyaraj is the only actor in Tamil cinema to have delivered four back-to-back hit films, three of which are still Evergreen hits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.