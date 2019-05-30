English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
V K Singh
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Smriti Irani
Ramdas Athawale
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Kiren Rijiju
Giriraj Singh
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
K L Rahul-Sonal Chauhan to Yuvraj Singh-Kim Sharma, Here are Some Famous Bollywood-cricket Link-ups
While cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan are happily married to their Bollywood better-halves, here’s a look at the famous link-ups that never made it to the end
While cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan are happily married to their Bollywood better-halves, here’s a look at the famous link-ups that never made it to the end
Loading...
Bollywood and Cricket are two extreme essentials for Indians, who idolize cricketers and Bollywood stars in many ways. And our love for these stars has led to many famous and infamous link-ups in the past and present. While it’s KL Rahul and Sonal Chauhan who are in news these days for their alleged love affair, there have been a lot many celebs who have been in headlines for their alleged link-ups.
While cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan are happily married to their Bollywood better-halves, here’s a look at the famous link-ups that never made it to the end:
Sangeeta Bijlani and Azharuddin
Sangeeta Bijlani fell in love and married the then-Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin aka Azhar, in 1996. Sangeeta had changed her name to Ayesha Azhar in order to marry Azharuddin. However, the couple separated in 2010.
Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh
Before marrying Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh rumouredly dated the Mohabbatein girl Kim Sharma for 4 continuous years. However, the relationship didn’t work and the couple broke up.
Sourav Ganguly and Nagma
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was already married when the reports on his affair with actress Nagma started doing rounds. However, Sourav Ganguly put the rumours to rest and continued with his married life.
Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat
There were rumours about Sofia Hayat and Rohit Sharma dating when their cosy pictures emerged online. However, the two called it quits, and Sofia even took to Twitter to confirm the news.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Deepika Padukone
MS Dhoni reportedly dated Deepika Padukone, who was often seen cheering up for the former Indian captain. However, the rumour ended soon, and both went on separate ways.
Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh
Ravi Shastri is said to have a fling with Armita Singh as she was often seen at the stands of Sharjah stadium cheering for Shastri. However, the duo parted ways and married different partners.
Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani
Before marrying Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan was in a serious relationship with Isha Sharvani. However, the two broke-up in 2012, with a confirmation from Isha Sharvani.
Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards
While it has been quite public, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards dated each other and were in a serious relationship. However, when Neena became pregnant, Sir Vivian chose to stay with his first wife and never got married to Neena.
Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan
Reena Roy fell in love with Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and married him soon after. While she even quit her filmy career to be with him, the marriage took an ugly turn and the two got divorced.
Anju Mahendru and Sir Gary Sobers
Anju Mahendru had an affair with West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers while she was on a break from her relationship with actor Rajesh Khanna. The two even got engaged but called it off later.
Follow @News18Movies for more
While cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan are happily married to their Bollywood better-halves, here’s a look at the famous link-ups that never made it to the end:
Sangeeta Bijlani and Azharuddin
Sangeeta Bijlani fell in love and married the then-Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin aka Azhar, in 1996. Sangeeta had changed her name to Ayesha Azhar in order to marry Azharuddin. However, the couple separated in 2010.
Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh
Before marrying Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh rumouredly dated the Mohabbatein girl Kim Sharma for 4 continuous years. However, the relationship didn’t work and the couple broke up.
Sourav Ganguly and Nagma
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was already married when the reports on his affair with actress Nagma started doing rounds. However, Sourav Ganguly put the rumours to rest and continued with his married life.
Rohit Sharma and Sofia Hayat
There were rumours about Sofia Hayat and Rohit Sharma dating when their cosy pictures emerged online. However, the two called it quits, and Sofia even took to Twitter to confirm the news.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Deepika Padukone
MS Dhoni reportedly dated Deepika Padukone, who was often seen cheering up for the former Indian captain. However, the rumour ended soon, and both went on separate ways.
Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh
Ravi Shastri is said to have a fling with Armita Singh as she was often seen at the stands of Sharjah stadium cheering for Shastri. However, the duo parted ways and married different partners.
Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani
Before marrying Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan was in a serious relationship with Isha Sharvani. However, the two broke-up in 2012, with a confirmation from Isha Sharvani.
Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards
While it has been quite public, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards dated each other and were in a serious relationship. However, when Neena became pregnant, Sir Vivian chose to stay with his first wife and never got married to Neena.
Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan
Reena Roy fell in love with Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and married him soon after. While she even quit her filmy career to be with him, the marriage took an ugly turn and the two got divorced.
Anju Mahendru and Sir Gary Sobers
Anju Mahendru had an affair with West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers while she was on a break from her relationship with actor Rajesh Khanna. The two even got engaged but called it off later.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results