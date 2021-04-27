K-pop Band BTS Announce New English Single 'Butter' with Mysterious Livestream

South Korean super band BTS will release their new single Butter on May 21. The song is their second English single following Dynamite, which released in August last year. The song is a dance pop track that promises to cater to the smooth yet charismatic charm that the group is loved for.

The group made fans guess what was going to happen with a mysterious upload on YouTube. Without warning, the septet started a livestream called ‘Butter’ Logo Trailer with nothing but a bright yellow animated stick of butter on the screen, which kept melting gradually, and sounds of people working in a kitchen in the background. There was also the sound of a timer that was counting down. After the countdown expired on BTS’ YouTube announcement, the visual moved, showing simply the word “Butter” and its release date: Friday, May 21, 2021.

BTS became the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their first English song, Dynamite. Butter will be their second English single. They have also earned a nod at this year’s BRIT Awards in the International Group section. The awards are scheduled to held on May 12.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, have gone onto become global icons since their debut in June 2013. The members of the band are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The septet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 alone, and were also named Time’s Entertainer of the Year last year.

