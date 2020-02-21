English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
K-pop Band BTS Debut a New Map Of The Soul: 7 Track on TikTok

Korean boy band BTS are set to debut a new track called "ON", from their latest album "Map Of The Soul: 7", on the short video-making platform TikTok.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 21, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
The band will exclusively pre-release a clip of the song on the digital platform. Users will be able to enjoy the song 12 hours ahead of the official release of the album, which will be exclusively available through the application.

Fans will not only be the first to enjoy a 30-second clip of the song, but also create their TikTok videos with the music.

BTS officially joined TikTok on September 25, 2019, and soon claimed the world record for fastest time to reach one million followers -- achieving that record in just three hours and 31 minutes.

In the same week, the platform also launched band member J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" challenge in more than 40 countries and regions. The challenge has reacjed over 480 million views.

