K-Pop Band BTS Delivers Last Performance of the Year at KBS Song Festival 2019

Ahead of the K-Pop band's New Year's Eve performance in New York, BTS is having its final show of the year in Korea.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Ahead of the K-Pop band's New Year's Eve performance in New York, BTS is having its final show of the year in Korea.

Korean pop band BTS took to the stage one last time in 2019. Ahead of the K-Pop band's New Year's Eve performance in New York, BTS is having its final show of the year in Korea. BTS performed at the at KBS Song Festival 2019. The annual star-studded event, which is scheduled to take place on December 27, is available for live streaming.

The KBS Gayo Daechukje aks KBS Song Festival began at 7:50 PM KST (4.20 pm IST) on December 27. It is being streamed live from the KBS World TV YouTube Channel. To watch the show in real-time, visit BTS' YouTube channel and go on to the "Upcoming Live Streams" bar. It is also available with English subtitles on Viki.

The K-Pop band BTS' members will perform individually as well as with team during the event. The event will also feature other popular K-Pop bands and singers, including TWICE, SEVENTEEN, GOT7, Red Velvet, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, MAMAMOO, Golden Child.

GOT7's Jinyoung, Red Velvet's Irene, and "Immortal Songs" MC Shin Dong Yup will also be forming a trio of MCs to host this year's show.

