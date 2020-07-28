K-Pop Band BTS Launches Their Own Reality Show 'In The Soop' to Be Shot in the Woods

BTS is releasing a new reality show called 'In the SOOP BTS Ver.' Th show will take place in the woods, and the band members will spend time doing activities that are "somewhere in between everyday life and leisure".

BTS members will create their own schedules in advance and each spend time enjoying their hobbies. Though all of the members will each be doing different things, the seven of them will be spending time together in the same place, reported Soompi.

The popular boy band members will host the show themselves with minimal communication with the production staff. Consisting of eight 60-minute episodes, the show will premiere on August 19 and air every Wednesday at 11pm KST.

Fans can also watch the show on BTS' Weverse community starting August 20 at midnight KST. On the platform, extended 80-minute versions of the episodes will be available, and several unaired behind-the-scenes clips will also be revealed.

A total of 16 videos will be available including the main episodes and behind-the-scenes clips.

The seven-piece boy band, made up of Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, is also planning to release a new album later this year. They will also be releasing a new digital single in English on August 21.