K-Pop Band BTS Launching Web Series to Teach Fans Korean

If you are a K-Pop fan but regret that you can't understand their lyrics, worry not. Boyband BTS members have taken it upon themselves to ensure that fans have access to Korean lessons, should they want to learn the language.

The popular band is launching a web series to help fans teach themselves Korean. The group, who were formed in Seoul in 2010, will host 30 lessons on the social media app Weverse from March 24.

The episodes are "designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier," said their record label in a statement.

Although they'll be a handy way to pass time in isolation, the lessons were planned before the Covid-19 outbreak, reported BBC. BTS's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, first announced the series during a corporate briefing in February, while infection rates in South Korea were still relatively low.

The idea came about after the band's passionate fanbase called for English subtitles to be added to their videos.

"There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease. Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans," said Big Hit's founder, Bang Si-Hyuk.

Each of the three-minute episodes will focus on simple Korean grammar and expressions, with the lesson plan developed by Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies; and researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute.

