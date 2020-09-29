K-Pop Band BTS' Online Concert 'Map of the Soul One' Coming Up in October

Following the explosive success of their No.1 single 'Dynamite', global superstars BTS are coming to the audience around the world with the new online concert 'BTS Map Of The Soul On:E'. Held in Seoul, the event will be livestreamed worldwide on October 10 and 11.

The title 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' signifies a ONE and only 'ONline Edition' concert. For this event, BTS will go beyond showing just virtual performances and bring massive scale to their stages for about two hours of running time.

Technological aspects such as 4K resolution, AR and XR will bring viewers more vivid and enhanced contents. Not only will it be more theatrical, but it will also provide “multi-view live streaming” that displays six multi-view screens from which fans can select their favorite one. This marks the latest collaborative effort between Big Hit and Kiswe since “BANG BANG CON The Live”.

Big Hit Entertainment said, "We have prepared never-before-seen stages and various setlists for fans who must have felt disappointed by the cancellation of offline concerts due to COVID-19. Some songs will also be given variations across the two days. We hope you look forward to BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E.”

In June, BTS opened a new era of On-Contact shows with 'BANG BANG CON The Live' that met 756,600 ARMY. Marking the biggest audience for a paid virtual concert, BTS is regarded to have shown new possibilities of virtual concerts in the age of COVID-19.

Their new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' slated for November 20 is now available for pre-order.