K-pop Band GOT7's JAY B Expresses His Desire to Perform in India

South Korean artist and leader of former K-pop idol group GOT7, Jay B launched his first solo album, SOMO: FUME last month. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, who was previously associated with the JYP Entertainment company, joined the H1ghr Music hip hop and R&B record label founded by Korean American musician Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone.

Considering the worldwide fandom of K-pop group GOT7 which included seven members: Park Jinyoung, Jackson Wang, Bam Bam, Mark Tuan, Choi Young-jae, and Kim YuGeom; it is natural that fans were looking forward to the reaction of JayB’s former band members. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the South Korean artist said that he received messages in the group chats from his former band members as they complimented him for the “great songs.” Jay B also mentioned that his solo tracks also got placed on the Genie music chart and he posted it on his social media handle with gratitude. As the members of GOT7 saw the social media update they congratulated him with direct messages. Jay B mentioned that he was a little “surprised and thankful” for their gesture.

SOMO: FUME includes six tracks where JayB impresses his fans with his smooth voice and catchy R&B beats. The artist also collaborated with artists like Jay Park, Whee In, JUNNY, G1NGER, and SOKODOMO for some of the tracks on the album. Jay B told the portal that he approached Jay Park, JUNNY, and G1NGER at first for featuring in his album. “I asked them first. I asked whether they could feature and thankfully, they all said ‘yes’. They are all artists who I listen to a lot, and fortunately, they all said yes, so it went well,” said Jay B.

The artist also expressed his wish to visit India and learn its culture by travelling around, tasting food and visiting various places. Jay B told the media portal that it is possible that he would perform in the country as soon as the pandemic gets over.

