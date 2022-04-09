K-Pop Band Seventeen Gives a Peek into Their First English Language Single Darl+Ing, See Post

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN shared a sneak peek at their first English language single ‘Darl+ing’ with a set of concept photos and a trailer for the single.

In the first set of concept photos released at midnight on April 9 (KST), JOSHUA, JUN, THE 8, MINGYU, VERNON and DINO cast an affectionate gaze against vibrant backdrops of warm, soft-hued colors. Revealed a day earlier, a trailer for the single featured a sunlit wall that appears to be filled with messages of love and photos of memories with a loved one, accompanied by a heartwarming instrumental track. Additional concept photos are expected to follow in the days leading up to the release at 9:30 AM on April 15 (IST).

Arriving ahead of their full-length album to debut in May, the 13-member act’s first English-language single will serve as a prelude to SEVENTEEN’s heartfelt stories for their fans—CARATs—around the world. The title poster unveiled earlier disclosed the title of the upcoming single to be ‘Darl+ing’, stylized with the addition of a plus sign to the affectionate term used to address a beloved.

Advertisement

As global fans count down the days to the release, the K-pop creatives also recently announced a collaborative project with Apple. In celebration of the new single release and Apple’s new store opening in Korea, SEVENTEEN and Apple will debut the first-ever K-pop Today at Apple Remix session which spotlights “Darl+ing.” Remix session attendees will discover more about the band’s creative process and be guided to create a one-of-a-kind remix of the new track using GarageBand and Apple’s devices. The session is set to launch initially in Korea and then in Apple stores across Asia.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The group’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of ‘K-pop Stage-breakers’, SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop stage-breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV’s Fresh Out Live. SEVENTEEN’s latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop superstars the ‘quintuple million seller’ title as it joins their last four consecutive releases—An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon], Your Choice—in selling over 1 million copies each.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.