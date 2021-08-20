K-pop Group iKON's Bobby Reveals Marriage Plans and Fiancee's Pregnancy in Apologetic Note

K-pop band iKON’s star Bobby has announced that he is engaged to be married and will become a father soon. The singer posted a handwritten note on Instagram, profusely apologising to his fans for keeping the development a secret. “Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought," his note began.

“I have promised marriage with a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September. I am happy to welcome a new family member, but I feel more apologetic to the fans who must be taken aback by my news. I should’ve let you know earlier, but I apologize that I am letting you know later as I was worried more than anything for this reason," he added.

“I feel heavy responsibility as I think I have caused a great emotional burden to the people who always help and support me who is lacking a lot in many ways. I sincerely apologize to the people who are hurt or confused by my news. I will become a person who does not cause shame to my parents along with the iKON members and fans who have made my lacking self into someone who is needed in this world. More than anything, I will work even harder to not cause harm to the members and the fans who are waiting for iKON’s activities," his note concluded.

iKON is a South Korean boy band formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, consisting of six members - Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Chanwoo. YG Entertainment is yet to release a statement about Bobby’s private life. K-pop idols usually keep details of their love life a secret for fear it might affect their star status.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here