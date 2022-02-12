K-Pop Group SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo Tests Positive for Covid-19; Hoshi Currently Quarantined, Other Members Test Negative

On February 12, PLEDIS Entertainment issued a statement declaring SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s COVID-19 diagnosis. According to their statement, Wonwoo decided to get a preemptive test after experiencing a sore throat and fever, and the results were positive. Member Hoshi has been established as a point of contact and is awaiting results.

Wonwoo did not come into contact with the other SEVENTEEN members because they were resting. However, they have all taken tests, even without symptoms, and the results have all been negative. Wonwoo is said to be in self-quarantine at home and has not been experiencing any more severe symptoms. Both artists will be monitored for their health and will not be participating in an online fan event today.

In a statement on Saturday, Pledis Entertainment said, “We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities. Wonwoo tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and a mild fever on Friday, February 11. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Saturday, February 12. Wonwoo is currently not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and mild fever and is administering self-treatment at home."

The statement also added, “Hoshi, who came in contact with Wonwoo on Wednesday the 9th, took both a self-test kit and rapid antigen test which both came back as negative. He also preemptively took a PCR test to ensure the safety of others and is currently waiting for the result. As it was during the artists’ period of rest, all SEVENTEEN members other than Hoshi had not come in contact with Wonwoo and were staying at their parents’ house. All other SEVENTEEN members preemptively underwent self-testing, which all came back as negative and none of them are presenting any symptoms."

“Therefore, both Wonwoo and Hoshi will not be taking part in the SEVENTEEN 9th Mini Album “Attacca” Release Online Event today and the following activities for the time being. We will provide you with updates on their future activities. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Wonwoo, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," the statement concluded.

On Saturday, SEVENTEEN will host the Attaca online event. Last year, the album was released.

