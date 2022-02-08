K-Pop Groups VIVIZ and THE BOYZ Recover From Covid-19

After remaining in quarantine for nearly a week, members of the South Korean band VIVIZ and THE BOYZ have finally recovered from COVID-19. Five members of THE BOYZ - Eric, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Ju Haknyeon, and Sangyeon - were in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in January. Meanwhile, the trio of girl band VIVIZ, which comprises Umji, Eunha, and SinB had also tested positive for COVID-19 in late January.

According to a report by Soompi, Umji was the first member to be diagnosed with COVID-19, while Eunha was diagnosed a day later on January 29, and SinB was diagnosed a day after that on January 30. Umji and Eunha exhibited mild symptoms of the virus, while SinB had no particular symptoms of COVID-19.

However, the members of both the respective bands have recovered from the virus. According to Soompi, VIVIZ’s agency, Big Planet Made issued a statement on Sunday that read: “Hello, this is Big Planet Made. We are announcing that VIVIZ members Eunha, SinB, and Umji have completed their COVID-19 isolation requirements and the quarantine has now been lifted. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Eunha, SinB, and Umji went into quarantine and received treatment. The disease control authorities have now judged that they were no longer infectious to other people, which is the standard for lifting quarantine measures.”

The statement also mentioned that the VIVIZ members’ health hasve improved and they are not showing particular symptoms of the virus. “According to the current disease control authorities’ guidelines, they don’t need to get further PCR tests, but we will continue to actively test our artists, monitor their health, and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

It should be noted that the trio will soon be doubting with their mini-album Beam Of Prism. Big Planet Made mentioned in its statement that the members are preparing carefully without injuring their health so that their debut, which is scheduled for February 9, can take place as planned.

In another report, Soompi shared the statement issued by THE BOYZ’s IST Entertainment. The statement read, “We are informing you that as of noon today, February 6, the quarantine period required by government health authorities for THE BOYZ members Eric, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Ju Haknyeon, and Sangyeon, who were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in January, has ended. Following the end of their quarantine period, the members in question will take time to rest, and we will continuously monitor their health and safety.” IST Entertainment also expressed their gratitude to fans and the health care workers who have been working hard to fight COVID-19. IST Entertainment assured that their agency will continue to adhere to government health authorities’ disease control guidelines.

