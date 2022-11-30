K-Pop Idol Chuu Opens Up About Being Kicked Out of Loona, Says 'Haven't Done Anything That...'

K-pop band Loona’s fans were flabbergasted when their agency BlockBerry Creative announced that singer Kim Ji-Woo, better known by her stage name Chuu, is being kicked out of the band. In a statement they released on Friday, the agency announced Chuu’s removal due to “violent language and misuse of power” toward a staff member. Now, the K-pop idol has opened up about what she feels about this situation. Chuu shared a statement of her own on her personal Instagram account. The 23-year-old had denied all the allegations by the agency and maintained that she had done nothing that would be shameful to her fans.

Her statement read, “Hello, this is Chuu. Thank you so much for your concern and comfort. As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me.”

The popular South Korean band made its debut on August 19, 2018, with 12 members. These were revealed by releasing a promotional single over the 18 months period from October 2016. Chuu was revealed as the 10th member.

According to Soompi, 9 of the 12 members of the band have filed injunctions requesting for the validity of their exclusive contracts with BlockBerryCreative to be suspended. JTBC’s Entertainment News Team reported that members who sought this action are HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye. The reason cited behind filing the injunctions is because the members judged that trust has been broken with BlockBerryCreative to the point where it is difficult to continue their activities.

However, BlockBerryCreative has denied these reports.

Kim Ji-Woo made her debut as the vocalist, rapper, and face of the group. She also made her acting debut in the web drama Essential Love Culture in 2019.

