K-Pop Idols HyunA and DAWN Announce Their Engagement, Flaunt Exquisite Matching Rings

Popular K-pop artists HyunA and Dawn took their fans by surprise when they suddenly announced the news of their engagement on their respective Instagram handles. The couple has been dating since 2016. On Thursday, DAWN whose real name is Kim Hyo-jong uploaded a short clip on his Instagram handle of a close-up of the ring and captioned it as, “MARRY ME." HyunA aka Kim Hyun-ah reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Of course it’s a yes. She also shared a photo of their wedding rings.

As soon as they shared the news, their fans rushed to social media to congratulate the couple. Some even expressed how happy they are for them. One user wrote, “YOU ARE KIDDING ME ARE HYUNA AND DAWN ENGAGED OH MY GOSH THIS BETTER BE TRUE I AM GOING TO CRY." Another one said, “don’t think people understand how hyuna & dawn gave the biggest middle finger to the dating taboo in the industry by getting engaged, they are proof that idols can fall in love and be in a public relationship just like any other human and maintain their careers at the same time."

don’t think people understand how hyuna & dawn gave the biggest middle finger to the dating taboo in the industry by getting engaged, they are proof that idols can fall in love and be in a public relationship just like any other human and maintain their careers at the same time— ً (@soleilbyul) February 3, 2022

YOU ARE KIDDING ME ARE HYUNA AND DAWN ENGAGED OH MY GOSH THIS BETTER BE TRUE I AM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/4A28RxdbYS— Karma 🐿 🐥🍷 (@cupofquokka) February 3, 2022

As per a report in Koreaboo, the couple had the rings custom-made for by a Korean handmade jewellery brand called Diligems. Although the K-pop singers have been dating since 2016, they made it public only in 2018. The couple is currently managed by PSY’s label P Nation. Earlier, they were signed under Cube Entertainment, but in left it in 2019.

Dawn debuted as a solo artist on November 5, 2019, with the single Money. HyunA, on the other hand, was a member of 4Minute and Wonder Girls.

The couple also collaborated with each other in September 2021 for their first duet EP 1+1=1.

