K-pop Star and Former AOA Member Kwon Mina Rushed to Hospital Post Suicide Attempt

Former AOA member and K-pop star Kwon Mina was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery after she was unconscious by an acquaintance post a supposed suicide attempt. According to a report in Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, Mina tried to end her life on Thursday morning at her residence, but was found by her friend, who came to check up on the pop-star after she was unable to contact her. The woman who discovered her, reportedly called the authorities and took her to the hospital.

At the hospital Mina received emergency surgery and was treated for excessive bleeding. She is currently recovering and her life is currently out of danger. However, the singer has still not regained consciousness.

Meanwhile, the suicide attempt comes after Mina posted a hand-written note on Instagram asking her fans to forgive her for returning to Instagram. Mina had made a pact to contemplate by going off-social media but had repeatedly come back to the photo-sharing app. The singer was at the crux of two major controversies. Firstly, she had accused the leader of AOA Shin Jimin of bullying her. On the other hand, she was also caught in a cheating scandal as her ex-boyfriend Yoo had another girlfriend when they started dating. The ex-girlfriend had accused Mina of bullying her and using strong language on her through Instagram posts.

In the note, Mina wrote in Korean, “I’m really sorry for showing actions of not taking responsibility for my words…I kept saying that I would get off Instagram and take time to self-reflect… I had to give you discomfort again. I contemplated a lot. But there were so many incidents such as the incident with Yoo and Shin Jimin to keep my mouth shut."

She further added, “There were so many stories that came out that were different from what I experienced. Also, a lot of people asked me to explain. I want to explain everything for what they are. So I will explain everything without any lies."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has also acted in several dramas including Modern Farmer, All About My Mom, Modern Farmer, Puberty Medley, Sweet Revenge 2, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here