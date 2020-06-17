K-Pop Star and TST Member Yohan Dies at the Age of 28

K-pop star Yohan, a member of boy band TST, died on Tuesday, June 16 aged 28. The cause of his death is yet to be known, reported Korean news outlet Soompi.

Yohan, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, made his debut with boy band NOM. After it disbanded, he joined TST in 2017 as a vocalist. TST, formerly known as Top Secret, released its latest single album Count Down in January.

Yohan's death shocked his fans as he was active on social media in recent months. He last posted a photo of himself at the beach on Instagram on May 31, with the caption, "I want to travel."

Celebrities and netizens have paid tribute to him online. South Korean singer Lee Kiseop wrote in a comment on Yohan's post, "I love you a lot, Yohan... I miss you."

Instagram user artskeez wrote, "He always had a good mood and the joy of living and he enjoyed life to achieve his dreams. You never fell, you are our guardian angel. An angel that we do not forget and that we will not forget. Stay in peace and continue to be happy."

Yohan's wake is being held at the Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul, according to broadcaster SPOTV, which broke the news on his death. His funeral will be held on Thursday, and he will be buried at the Yongin Catholic Park Cemetery.

