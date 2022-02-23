K-Pop Star IU Opens Up on Turning 30 and Feeling More Confident About Achieving Her Goals

Having kick-started her career at the age of 15 by launching a mini-album, K-pop star IU has given a number of hits since then. However, now the singing sensation has turned 30 and has opened up about entering the new phase in an interview with Marie Claire Korea, as reported by Soompi.

In the interview, IU explained how turning 30 has brought changes in her life. She expressed her fascination when asked how “you think and feel different things as your age changes.” On being asked if she feels 30, IU replied with a “yes” and said that musically she feels turning 30.

Notably, IU was born in 1993 which makes her 29 years old. However, according to Korean culture, newborns are considered a year old at birth, thus making her 30.

Talking about the significance of age, IU said that she crafted her album LILAC as a farewell to her 20s and a “commemoration of me being 29.” She further said that her other albums like Palette, eight and Twenty-three were also about age as well.

Advertisement

IU highlighted in the interview that she used to feel quite lethargic and malaise when in her 20s. She added that it was while watching an end-of-year award show that she felt excited after a long time. “When they started the countdown, I felt a bit of energy blossoming in my chest,” she told the magazine. The singer even claimed that the feeling gave her confidence to achieve her goals and that she could do anything.

Sharing her goals in the interview, IU said that she has been contemplating opening a small music studio or a concert space for people where they can work or perform. She emphasized the need to open a space where artists can showcase their talent to people which is not possible in a private studio. IU asserted that it has been her dream to open a space like that and now she is in the process of making that happen.

Talking about her versatility as an actor and singer, IU said that she has the ability to use music as a form of expression and leave everything else behind. Meanwhile, she also added that “acting is not about me or my creation.” She further said that she refrains from limiting herself in order to be a versatile actor who can play a range of roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.