K-pop star Jimin Pens Emotional Letter To Fans; Read Here

K-pop star Jimin of the boy band BTS has expressed his gratitude towards the band’s fans, known as ARMY, in a letter recently. This came after BTS performed at the super successful virtual concert – Bang Bang Con: The Live.

Taking to Fancafe, the global icon wrote a long note. The post was tweeted by several fans. Starting with how he has not written to the ARMY in a long while, Jimin said writing again felt like he had “returned home for the first time in a while”.

“First, I want to convey a sincere word of thanks to all the ARMY who have been with us until our seventh anniversary. Coming up to our seventh anniversary, I only ever thought time travelled quickly but now that I look back, there are so many memories that we've made together that it made me realise that seven years is certainly not a short period of time,” Mochi, as he is often called, wrote.

He concluded the heartfelt letter with selfless love and gratitude towards the ARMYs.

“Thank you, for have been together with us through these times”.

Earlier, the leader of the group, RM or Rap Monster had penned a note on Weverse marking the seventh anniversary of the band’s formation on June 13. This was followed by Bang Bang Con: The Live on Sunday (June 14, 2020). The event took place virtually.