K-pop Star Jimin Thinks His Band BTS May Win the Grammy Award

Korean pop band BTS is riding high on their global success these days after the band was nominated for Grammy awards last month. In a recent interview, band vocalist Jimin said that he feels that they might even win the award.

BTS has been nominated in the Best Group/Duo in Pop category which also has artistes like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift among the nominees. Speaking to Vanity Fair on Friday, BTS members expressed how they were overwhelmed with the nomination, at which point Jimin mentioned that he feels that they can even win the award.

The Serendipity singer mentioned that in the nominations list, they are in the middle and that is why he thinks that they could actually win it. Jimin laughed as he made the absurd logic out loud. Responding to Jimin’s thoughts, rapper J-Hope asks Jimin if he really thinks they can win. To this, a beaming Jimin confirms that he has a positive vibe.

Resonating Jimin’s thoughts, group leader RM aka Namjoon said that there is no harm in dreaming since that is the least that they can do. J-hope also mentions that they have come this far in their music career and there is no harm in being a little ambitious now.

On a little serious note, Jimin explains that winning a Grammy award validates them and their worldwide group of fans known as Army. He said that many people around the world may not know them or know which country or city or village they are from, but with the Grammy nomination competing with international artistes is a validation that they have received for their work and music.

The nomination is proof, according to Jimin, of BTS fans’ love and support and where it has got them in their international career.

Jimin again reiterates that it just might be him but he has a strong intuition that they might win the award. Replying to this, fellow member V aka Taehyung says that if he kept on saying this, he might be really disappointed when they do not win the award. But Jimin wants to live in the moment and does not want to wonder about being sad for now.

Time magazine has also declared BTS as the entertainer of the year for their successful year in music despite being not able to perform in real concerts.