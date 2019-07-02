Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

K-Pop Star Park Yoochun Sentenced to 2 Years of Probation in Drug Case

Park Yoochun was convicted of purchasing Philopon, a form of methamphetamine, on three occasions, and injecting the drug seven times.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
K-Pop Star Park Yoochun Sentenced to 2 Years of Probation in Drug Case
Image of Park Yoochun, courtesy of Twitter
K-pop star Park Yoochun, who has been a member of South Korean boy bands JYJ and TVXQ, was sentenced to two years of probation with ten months of imprisonment. If he commits any crimes in the next two years, he will be sent to prison. He has also been fined 1.4 million KRW in a case that pertains to Yoochun purchasing Philopon, a form of methamphetamine, on three occasions, and injecting the drug seven times. He was accused of doing so with his former girlfriend, Hwang Hana, reported koreaboo.com.

After coming out of the sentence hearing, Yoochun broke down in front of the media and apologised to the public. He also claimed that henceforth he will live a life of honesty. He also sought forgiveness from his fans who continued to show their support to him during these difficult times by showing up to each of his hearings.

Yoochun was quoted by koreaboo.com as saying, "I’m sorry. I’ll live honestly and diligently. I’m sorry. I’m very sorry towards my fans. I’m very sorry. I sincerely apologize once again to everyone for causing worry. I will do my best to live diligently while volunteering for society in the future. I will make sure of that. I’m sorry."

Yoochun will serve a probation period of ten months only because he has no prior convictions and had cofessed to the crimes, while admitting to all of the stated facts.

The court order in Yoochun's case read, "It is his first offence and he has been showing a reflective attitude during his 2-month arrest period. Considering these facts, it is deemed that protective supervision, treatment and probation is the better choice."

