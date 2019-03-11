LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Big Bang Singer Seungri Charged With Supplying Prostitutes, Quits K-Pop Industry

Seungri, star of the popular K-Pop band Big Bang, announced his retirement from showbiz after being charged with supplying prostitutes at his nightclub.

Updated:March 11, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Seungri, one of the biggest names in the Korean pop music, has been charged with supplying prostitutes. The singer, who denies the charges, on Monday announced that he will immediately retire from showbiz in order to protect his boy band Big Bang and its backer, the talent agency YG Entertainment.

“We booked Seungri and changed his status to that of a suspect in order to issue a search and seizure warrant and clear (Seungri) of the suspicions,” a police spokesman said at a press conference, reported Variety.

I Am Completely Heartbroken And Sad Right Now I’ve Been On The Verge Of Tears All Morning My Heart Hurts He Never Deserved This At All 😢💔....I Hope All You Arse Wholes Are Happy You Finally Broke Him And Beat Him Down Until He Decided To Give Up You Broke A Man Who’s Done Nothing But Show Love To Everyone Including All His Fans Who Only Ever a Wanted To Perform On Stage He Has Given His All To This industry Since He Was A Freaking Kid And This Is How You Break Him All You’ve Done Is Drag Him Through The Mud It Makes Me So Freaking Angry Im So Angry So Screw You To All The Antis And To The Media You All Freaking Suck So Much And You Make Me Freaking Suck I Hope Karma Bits You In The Arse For All Of This You All Freaking Suck....Now All I Wanna Say Is Seungri Us VIPS Love You And No Matter What Happens I Will Always Be In Your Corner BIGBANG Is 5 And Will Always Be 5 And We Will Wait For You All On This Flower Road No Matter How Long It Takes Lets Stand Together VIPs And Always Keep Fighting I Love You Seungri And I Love You BIGBANG I’ll Always Be Here On Your Side Please Stay Strong Seungri!!! 💙#BIGBANG #BIGBANGVIPS #VIPS #VIP #KPop #KwonJiyong #GDragon #ChoiSeungHyun #TOP #ChoiTOP #Tabi #TTTOP #GDTOP #GTOP #DongYoungbae #Taeyang #SOL #LeeSeungHyun #Seungri #VI #SeungRi #SeungriVi #SeungriPanda #KangDaesung #Daesung #DLite #Maknae #Hyung #Oppa

The charges, which potentially carry a three-year jail sentence, follow a police raid on Sunday night of a nightclub in Seoul, that Seungri controls. YG shares collapsed by some 14% on Monday.

The 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, and who also uses the stage name V.I. in Japan, has been in the headlines for several weeks.

Following an assault at the club, a video of which circulated online, Seoul police announced in late January that they were investigating goings on at the club. Allegations included the supply of drugs to patrons, and staff supplying drug-addled women for VIP clients to have sex with. Seungri denied any knowledge or any role.

But at the end of February, a series of text messages, dating back to 2015, emerged. These appeared to show Seungri and three other people discussing supplying prostitutes to potential investors at the club and his Yuri Holdings company.

Seungri has accused the journalist who published the text messages as fabricating the evidence. But as the controversy escalated, concerts in Osaka, Japan and Jakarta, Indonesia were cancelled.

