K-pop Star Sowon Slammed for Posing with Mannequin Dressed as Nazi Soldier, Management Apologises

K-pop star Sowon has landed in trouble for posing with a mannequin dressed as a Nazi soldier. The GFriend girl group member's management team has apologized for the photos.

The 25-year-old K-pop star had posted photos of herself snuggling up to the Nazi-costumed dummy on Instagram. One shows her closing her eyes and putting her head on its shoulder, while the other captures her touching its face while smiling.

Sowon deleted the post "when she understood the significance of the image," according to a statement from Source Music, published Monday, reported CNN.

"We deeply apologize for the fact that our artist GFriend's behind-the-scenes video... and the photo uploaded by member Sowon caused controversy," Source Music said in a statement posted to Weverse, Big Hit's fan app.

Sowon was "very shocked and immediately deleted the image," the company said. "She is pained and feels deep responsibility for posting such image," read the post.

The controversial photos were taken during the band's video shoot last November at a cafe in the South Korean city of Paju. They also appeared in official video content released in December, according to the group's management firm, Source Music — which was acquired in 2019 by Big Hit Entertainment, the management company of boy band BTS.