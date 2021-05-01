K-pop Stars BTS Inspire Amul India's Cartoon After Announcing Single Named Butter

This is probably the most obvious cartoon Amul Butter India has ever made. A few days back, K-pop superstars BTS announced their new single Butter will be out in May, which has inspired Amul’s latest topical. The seven-member band live-streamed an animated video of a melting butter cube for an hour. The BTS Army waited as the boys revealed that their latest single will be out on May 21. The video recorded over 13 million views.

With the frenzy the announcement generated, it is unsurprising that Amul, the Indian brand famous for its butter, took the opportunity to tap into the K-pop band’s fandom. The cartoon shows the band’s seven members — RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — enjoying buttered toast served by the Amul girl, holding mics in their hands, symbolic of their K-pop idol status. The cartoon is served with Amul’s ususal wordplay - ‘BeaTS other butters’ and ‘K-pop it onto bread’.

Comments on their Instagram post read, “THERI MUSIC IS ALSO UTTERLY BUTTERLY GREAT", “Amul X BTS SUCH A CUTE COMBINATION", and “Indian army all those edits and manefesting getting real 😭 BTS× Amul". ARMYs in India had already started making memes with reference to Amul butter when BTS revealed the name of their new single.

Butter will be BTS’ second English single following Dynamite, which released in August last year. The song is a dance pop track that promises to cater to the smooth yet charismatic charm that the group is loved for. BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, have gone onto become global icons since their debut in June 2013.

