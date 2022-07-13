K Ramaraj, Popular For His Role in Tamil Film Avan Ivan, Dies at 72

Tamilian actor K Ramaraj died in Madurai on Monday. He was 72. He was ill for the past month and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai. His body was brought to his hometown Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district. His last rites were conducted in on Tuesday evening after friends and family paid their last respects.

In the early years of his life, K Ramaraj worked as a manager in a cooperative bank. While working in the bank, he sang folk songs in stage plays.

After retirement from the bank, K Ramaraj made his debut in the Tamil film industry in 2011. The 72-year-old actor was introduced in the Tamil cinema by director Bala in 2011 with the movie Avan Ivan. He played the role of a police officer. With his impeccable performance, he made a spot in the hearts of the people. He shared the screen space with Vishal and Arya in this memorable film.

Post the success of Avan Ivan, he contributed his craft in various Tamil films and delivered remarkable performances. He was also featured in another filmmaker Bala’s Thaarai Thappattai, starring M Sasikumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the role. He has worked on more than 25 films in his career. He is survived by his wife and three sons Balasubramanian, Ravi Shankar and Aravind.

