K3G Turns 20: Janhvi Kapoor Re-Creates One of Kareena Kapoor’s Poo Scenes, Fans Call It ‘Unbelievable’

Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which marked his second movie as a director after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, completed 20 years of its release yesterday, December 14. The film, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles, is known for its dramatic appeal, message on family values, and chart-busting soundtrack which are popular till date. Several Bollywood actors paid tribute to K3G, by recreating some of the iconic scenes of the film.

After Alia Bhatt, it is Jahnvi Kapoor who is winning the internet with her portrayal of Kareena’s character Pooja aka Poo. In an Instagram Reel, dressed in a short, one-shoulder yellow dress paired with matching earrings, a hand accessory, and shades, Janhvi looked stunning, she had left her tresses loose in soft curls. As the video begins, the actor looks into the mirror, and arranges her hair, while music plays in the background. She then lip syncs Kareena's line from the film, “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago (you have no right to look this beautiful).” And in another close-up frame, Janhvi seductively says, “Not fair.”

Posting the Instagram Reel, Janhvi asked her fans and followers to "name one thing more iconic than Poo” and she will wait, maybe forever. Within minutes, the clip went viral on social media platforms. Fans lauded the actress for the on-point portrayal of the iconic Poo, one of them wrote, “Looks so real, unbelievable.” “Kitti pyari hai yaar ye (she is so cute,” read another comment on the post. Various Instagram users and K3G fans gave a thumbs up to Janhvi’s performance as she lived up to Poo’s diva style.

It was a nostalgic moment for the star cast and all the people, who worked on this blockbuster, years ago. Even today, K3G remains one of the most iconic films on family drama because “after all it’s all about loving your family.”

