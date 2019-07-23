K3G's Bole Chudiyaan Crosses 400 Million Views on YouTube, Karan Johar Pens Down Heartfelt Post

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a cult in itself. The film was a trendsetter in terms of its style statements and popular songs. On Monday, K3G's song Bole Chudiyaan crossed 400 million views on YouTube. Sony Music India shared the news on Twitter.

Soon after, filmmaker Karan Johar retweeted the news and said, the song, Bole chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most memorable songs of his career as he got his first working opportunity with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"Most memorable song of my career! My first working opportunity with the legend Amitabh Bachchan (literally fainted with nervousness) and the coming together of such incredible talent! Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Bebo choreographed by the one and only Farah Khan," Karan tweeted on Monday evening.

Most memorable song of my career! My first working opportunity with the LEGEND @SrBachchan ( literally fainted with nervousness) and the coming together of such incredible talent! @iamsrk @iHrithik @KajolAtUN #Jayabachchan #bebo choreographed by the one and only @TheFarahKhan https://t.co/upVuYtPw0A — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 22, 2019

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is a 2001 Indian family drama. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles, with Rani Mukerji appearing in an extended special appearance.

It tells the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

As a producer, he currently awaits the release of his next production venture Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

