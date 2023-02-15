The first look poster of Jeo Baby’s upcoming Tamil movie Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai has been released. The makers of the film recently shared the poster through social media. The movie is presented by Jeo Baby, who is known for his work in The Great Indian Kitchen. The film has been produced by Nitya Atputharaj under the banner of Niths Productions along with Djo Augustine, Sajin S Raj, Jomon Jacob and Vishnu Rajan under the banners of Mankind Cinemas and Symmetry Cinemas. They have made Sreedhanya Catering Service, Freedom Fight and Purusha Pretam in the past.

The first look poster features two women sharing an intimate moment.

Take a look at the poster here:

Directed by filmmaker Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai stars Rohini, Anusha, Lijomol, Deepa, Vineeth and Kalesh, among others. As per a cinemaexpress.com report, Vineeth plays the role of a father, while Kalesh plays the role of a lover and friend. Lijomol and Anusha will be seen in the lead roles as lovers in the film. The report further states that the shooting of the film has been completed and it is currently in the post-production stages. The team is trying to release the film by March.

Jyotika took to her Instagram Stories to share the poster with the text, “Love is not about 2 diff genders, it’s about 2 pure hearts! Let’s celebrate Valentine’s Day by respecting love and only love. From the makers of #TheGreatIndianKitchen (sic)."

Actor Lijomol Jose, who is known for her roles in Jai Bhim and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, on Valentine’s Day, unveiled the first look poster.

Taking to Instagram, Lijomol shared the poster and wrote in the caption, “Love is all that matters!!! Happy Valentine’s Day. First Look Poster of #KaadhalEnbadhuPodhuUdama From The Makers of #TheGreatIndianKitchen.”

The cinematography of the film has been done by Sree Saravanan and the editing of the film has been handled by Dani Charles. Kannan Narayanan composed the music for the film.

The poster was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day to emphasise the importance of love.

