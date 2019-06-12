English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kaala Director Pa Ranjith Booked for Controversial Speech About Chola Emperor Rajaraja Cholan
In a caustic remark against the king, Ranjith said it was during the era of the famed Cholan rule that lands of the oppressed communities were systemically appropriated.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Director Pa Ranjith, who has delivered back-to-back hits like Kabali and Kaala starring Rajinikanth, has been slapped with charges of promoting enmity between groups for his 'controversial' speech about Rajaraja Cholan.
Rajaraja I was a Cholan emperor from present day south India who ruled over the Cholan kingdom of medieval Tamil Nadu, parts of northern India, two thirds of Sri Lankan territory, Maldives and parts of East Asia, between 985 and 1014 CE.
In a caustic remark against the king, Ranjith said it was during the era of the famed Cholan rule that lands of the oppressed communities were systemically appropriated. Ranjith also said there was a race currently going on among castes in Tamil Nadu to claim the legacy of Cholan.
Ranjith made the comments while delivering a speech at Thirupanandal in Thanjavur district on June 5. Following a complaint by Hindu Makkal Katchi, a case has been registered. Police sources said, "In this regard, we have registered a case against the director under Ps Cr.No.105/19 U/S 153,153(A),(1),(a) IPC."
The director, couldn't be reached for comment.
Ranjith is a dalit activist and through his films, he has openly highlighted the troubles of those living on the economic societal fringes. Kabali was about the life of Malaysian Tamils oppressed by Chinese hegemonic forces. Kaala talked about how land was an instrument to power in Dharavi. His film Pariyerum Perumal speaks of the casteist society we live in, showing a young Dalit law student being humiliated for his caste identity and his friendship with a savarna woman.
Ranjith has frequently raised his voice against real life caste atrocities. Last year, in an interview with News Minute, Ranjith said that he wants to make films on forgotten heroes, narrate stories that don't catch the eye of the mainstream. His Bollywood film is going to be on tribal leader Birsa Munda who fought the British in pre-Independence India.
Follow @New18Movies for more
Rajaraja I was a Cholan emperor from present day south India who ruled over the Cholan kingdom of medieval Tamil Nadu, parts of northern India, two thirds of Sri Lankan territory, Maldives and parts of East Asia, between 985 and 1014 CE.
In a caustic remark against the king, Ranjith said it was during the era of the famed Cholan rule that lands of the oppressed communities were systemically appropriated. Ranjith also said there was a race currently going on among castes in Tamil Nadu to claim the legacy of Cholan.
Ranjith made the comments while delivering a speech at Thirupanandal in Thanjavur district on June 5. Following a complaint by Hindu Makkal Katchi, a case has been registered. Police sources said, "In this regard, we have registered a case against the director under Ps Cr.No.105/19 U/S 153,153(A),(1),(a) IPC."
The director, couldn't be reached for comment.
Ranjith is a dalit activist and through his films, he has openly highlighted the troubles of those living on the economic societal fringes. Kabali was about the life of Malaysian Tamils oppressed by Chinese hegemonic forces. Kaala talked about how land was an instrument to power in Dharavi. His film Pariyerum Perumal speaks of the casteist society we live in, showing a young Dalit law student being humiliated for his caste identity and his friendship with a savarna woman.
Ranjith has frequently raised his voice against real life caste atrocities. Last year, in an interview with News Minute, Ranjith said that he wants to make films on forgotten heroes, narrate stories that don't catch the eye of the mainstream. His Bollywood film is going to be on tribal leader Birsa Munda who fought the British in pre-Independence India.
Follow @New18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Satin Shirt-dress at The Sky is Pink Wrap-up Party
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Goes Live Today, Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- Post-Brexit Video Game Courts Controversy at E3
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results