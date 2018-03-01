Rajinikanth's Kaala Teaser Postponed After Kanchi Shankaracharya's Death

Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 28, 2018

The teaser of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Kaala has been postponed by the makers by one day, as a mark of respect to Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi who died on February 28. The producer of the film and Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser."Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away on February 28, following a cardiac arrest. He was pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country and had been heading it for a very long time.Following the incredible success of Kabali – the gangster drama which was released in 2016, Rajinikanth and filmmaker Pa Ranjith have teamed up again for another Tamil gangster film, Kaala Karikaalan. After revealing the poster of the film earlier this year, actor and producer of the film, Dhanush unveiled Rajinikanth's first look from the film on his 67th birthday.The film also stars actors Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani.Besides Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, Rajinikanth will also be seen in 2.0 directed by Shankar starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson which is to hit the screens in April, next year.Kaala marks the 164th film of Rajinikanth’s elaborate career in which the actor essays the role of a man who hails from Tamil Nadu but escapes to Mumbai. It traces his journey to becoming the righteous gangster from the Dharavi slums in the financial capital of the country.The film also stars Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani.The superstar has again refrained from celebrating a lavish birthday post the devastation caused by Cyclone Okchi. However, havans and small celebrations have been organised by his die-hard fans all across the country.