Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire

Superstar Rajinikanth may have decided to enter politics. But that doesn't necessarily mean stepping away from the world of cinema.The teaser of Rajini's much awaited entertainer Kaala just dropped in and it is sure to give you goosebumps. If there is one man who defines mass and style in Indian cinema, without a shadow of a doubt, it is our dear Thailavar.Kaala tells the story of a man who runs away from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, and goes on to become a powerful don in Dharavi, Mumbai. The teaser opens with Nana Patekar asking: "What sort of a name is Kaala?"Donned in black shirt and dhoti, Kaala aka Karikaalan appears as a saviour of the people, one who fights to protect his dear ones. Jump to the 40-second mark, one of the highlights of the teaser is undoubtedly the massy dialogue which is an absolute treat to all Rajini fans.We are also introduced to Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi, both of who play major characters in the story. Based on the teaser, Nana Patekar appears to be playing a politician or a man in power. The teaser also has shades of politics. "Black is the colour of the working class. Come to my chawl, dirt will appear colourful," says Rajini is what appears to be a face-off between him and Nana Patekar.The teaser is action-packed which has Rajini's mark all over it. Mix Thalaivar's action with Santosh Narayanan's background score, you have something that is beyond explanation. It's pure magic!The teaser wraps up with Rajini's dialogue: 'Intha Karikaalan oda muzhu rowdithanatha neenga patha thila la? pa pinga'(You haven't seen my downright rowdyism right? You will!'Kaala' marks the second outing between Superstar Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith after ‘Kabali’. The film stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, and others in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 27, 2018. Stay tuned for more.