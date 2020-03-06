Kaamyaab Is A Small Film With A Big Heart, Says Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished the entire team of Kaamyaab luck and said that it is a small film with a big heart.

Shah Rukh, whose Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting the movie, took to Twitter, were he shared a photograph go himself along with the cast of the film.

A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... #KaamyaabInCinemas pic.twitter.com/cisxcewdKN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 6, 2020

Kaamyaab tells a bittersweet story about the character actors in Bollywood. The film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles, and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, who had won a National Award for his short film Amdavad Ma Famous.

Kaamyaab is slated to release on March 6. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma.

