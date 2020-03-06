English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kaamyaab Is A Small Film With A Big Heart, Says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Hardik Mehta, Sanjay Mishra, Isha Talwar and Deepak Dobriyal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Hardik Mehta, Sanjay Mishra, Isha Talwar and Deepak Dobriyal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, whose Red Chillies Entertainment is presenting the movie, has wished the movie's cast good luck. The film has Sanjay Mishra in the lead role.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Share this:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished the entire team of Kaamyaab luck and said that it is a small film with a big heart.

Shah Rukh, whose Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting the movie, took to Twitter, were he shared a photograph go himself along with the cast of the film.

"A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... #KaamyaabInCinemas," he captioned the image.

Kaamyaab tells a bittersweet story about the character actors in Bollywood. The film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles, and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, who had won a National Award for his short film Amdavad Ma Famous.

Kaamyaab is slated to release on March 6. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story