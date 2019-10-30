Kaanta Laga Girl Shefali Zariwala To be Fourth Wildcard Entrant into Bigg Boss 13 House?

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan revealed faces of three wild card contestants to the viewers. Now, rumours have it that Shefali Zariwala will be the forth wild card entry on the show.

Few reports are doing the rounds, that Kaanta Laga girl Shefali could take an entry as wild card contestant on the show. However, there has been no official announcement on the same.

Shefali has featured in remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros' Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. She has also appeared in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra starrer movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, in a bit role. Apart from this, she has participated in reality shows like Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye 5.

Meanwhile, the three wild card contestants to get an entry into the show are Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav. Since the announcement, the wild card contestants have created buzz among the viewers of the show due to their contrasting nature and backgrounds.

Vikas Jayaram Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau is an internet sensation and YouTube personality. Whereas Tehseen Poonawalla is a political speaker and he is known for articulating his views on social media and news shows.

We can't wait to watch how the wild card contestants will take the game to a new level.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.