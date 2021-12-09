Kaatelal and Sons Actor Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn Blessed with Baby Boy

Actors Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn are bubbling with joy since the couple became proud parents to a baby boy on December 7, Tuesday. The Kaatelal and Sons actor, overwhelmed with happiness, took to social media to share the exciting news.

Both the actors were regularly sharing pictures from the maternity photoshoot. Have a look at this photo uploaded from Ankit’s instagram account in which he is seen kissing Ruchi and both caressing the baby bump. Ankit is wishing 6th anniversary to Ruchi in the caption to which he adds that this is their last anniversary as a couple alone as soon they will have their child. The actor appreciated the beautiful lady by saying that she has been his strength and backbone. He thanked her for holding him strongly in every situation and giving a wonderful gift. People were left mesmerized by the photo. A user blessed both of them saying by praying for a son like king Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj.

Check out these two photos where Ankit isshowcasing his chiselled body, while Ruchi has adorably kept a hand on Ankit’s hair and is dressed in a plum coloured gown. Ankit is lovingly looking at Ruchi while the lady, looking as fresh as a morning dew, has a hearty laugh in the second picture.

The lovebirds met each other on the sets of the show Ghar Aaja Pardesi. They tied the knot in Nagpur. It was followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.

Ankit was last seen in Double Game. He was also seen enacting the role of Zaheer Bhatkar in a web series Ek Thi Begum. He has also essayed the role of Vikram in an Indian television series Kaatelal & Sons.

The star made his debut with MTV Roadies season 4. He has also worked in Mausam alongside Shahid Kapoor.

