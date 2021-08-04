'Kaatelal & Sons' Might Go Off Air by August-end

With its interesting plotline, SAB TV’s Kaatelal & Sons had become one of the most popular shows on television in no time. While fans loved enjoying watching the sitcom after a long day at work, recent reports suggest that the show might soon be taken off air by the channel. This shocker for the fans comes days after lead actor Paras Arora quit the show.

Paras, who played Dr Pramod on the show, was not satisfied with his character’s contribution to the narrative and decided to bid adieu to Kaatelal & Sons. Now, a source working closely with the team of the show has revealed that the makers are planning to take it off-air by August-end or in the first half of September 2021, reported Filmibeat.

While the reason behind this sudden decision has not been revealed yet, Kaatelal & Sons will be replaced by a new show. It follows a list of shows that have been taken off air lately because of several reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show was first aired on SAB TV in November last year and received a positive response from the audience. The story revolved around the character of twin sisters Garima (Megha Chakraborty) and Susheela (Jiya Shankar) who decide to break patriarchal traditions running their family business. Apart from Paras, and lead actresses of the show, Kaatelal & Sons featured Ashok Lokhande, Ankit Mohan, Sachin Chaudhary, Pankaj Berry, Swati Tarar and others in important roles.

Interestingly, the show recently took a leap and appeared to be moving forward with its story. With a new twist in the show, the relationship of sisters Garima and Susheela underwent a major change and the two turned rivals.

Meanwhile, a Tellychakar report suggested that SAB TV’s upcoming show Ziddi Dil Maane Na will be replacing the Kaatelal & Sons at 07:30 PM slot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here