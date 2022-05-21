Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar From May 27

Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been entertaining the audience with its peppy songs. The romantic comedy, which hit the screens on April 28, is all set for its OTT release now. The film starring three big names of the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara will be premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on May 27.

Sharing the trailer of the film, the OTT platform announced the news of the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s release. The platform used the on-screen names of Samantha and Nayanthara to make the hashtag ‘Kanmani Plus Khatija’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplushotstartamil)

Earlier, an innovative clip was shared by Disney Plus Hotstar on Instagram in which they created a WhatsApp group and the director Vignesh added Rambo (Vijay), Khatija (Samantha), and Kanmani (Nayanthara) to the group. He later adds Disney+ Hotstar in the same chat group. In a conversation, the OTT platform reveals the date of the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal OTT release and everyone gets excited. This unique announcement was loved by the netizens and they couldn’t hold their excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The film has received a tremendous response at the box office and has crossed the 40 crores mark at the Tamil Nadu box office in less than a month. The movie is still ruling the screens for the amazing chemistry of the trio and hilarious dialogues. The film showcases a love triangle which takes a comic turn with time. The audience has loved Nayanthara and Samantha sharing the screen space and how the actresses have hooked them to the screens. Vijay, just like every other film, has created magic with this one too.

For the film, the power couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh, have turned into producers and have jointly bankrolled the project under the banner Rowdy Pictures. The film is being co-produced by Seven Screen Studios and directed by Vignesh Shivan. It also marks Samantha’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.