Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vijay Sethupathi Poses With Samantha, Nayanthara for Unmissable Selfies

When two powerful leading ladies share the screen space - one can only imagine what fireworks they would set. Are you excited to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara together in a movie? Well, the wait is over as Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi has hit theaters today. Fans cannot wait to witness the on-screen equation between Nayanthara and Samantha.

Meanwhile, director Vignesh on April 27, shared BTS pics from the sets of the film. In one of the snaps, Nayanthara is seen in a serious mode, while in the other, Samantha gives an intense look. Vijay Sethupathi in both pictures was seen smiling.

Director Vinesh shared the two selfies with Samantha and Nayanthara with a thoughtful caption. Introducing the characters of the star cast in the film, he wrote, “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theaters only to see you all enjoy the super skills of Vijay Sethupathi Rambo! The always amazing Nayanthara my thangam as Kanmani and the sparkling Samantha as Khatija.” Vignesh further thanked the actors for making his life easy while shooting for the film. He mentioned that though he will miss the energy on sets, the moments, this experience will stay with him for a long time.

“Thank You wikki,” Samantha commented on Vignesh’s post. Produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is the first film wherein Nayanthara and Samantha are seen together. It also features former Indian cricketer Sreesanth in a key role. From the trailer, it is evident that the storyline of the film is based on a love triangle. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released in Tamil and Telugu on April 28 on the occasion of Samantha’s birthday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.