Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Fan Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show

The romantic drama, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in theatres on April 28. The film is billed as a romantic comedy. And, fans are simply in love with their performances.

According to the most recent reports, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal has also done exceptionally well in Singapore. Meanwhile, following the initial screenings across the country, viewers have turned to social media to share their opinions.

After watching the Vignesh Shivan’s directorial, a large number of fans left the theatres on a high, having thoroughly enjoyed the film. From the storyline to dialogues to direction, the film has ticked all boxes.

An intriguing and emotional conceptual romance film backed with humor with great screenplay writing and fantastic perfomances, rich visuals and music makes the film an extraordinary watch!My full review for #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal @VigneshShivN https://t.co/uXGNwl9naU — Shane Michael Dheerej (@cinephile_SMD) April 29, 2022

The trio - Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha - have managed to keep the audience glued to the screens. Nayanthara and Samantha have also complimented each other really well. Cricketer S Sreesanth, who portrays Samantha’s boyfriend, was also loved by the audience.

#Khatija - ❤️ - One of the most wonderfully written characters. And #Samantha - At loss of words to express my admiration on how she aced that role. #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal— Pugazh (@VigneshPugazh) April 29, 2022

Average…Nayan and Sam combo worked well😍🔥Kanmani , Rambo, Khatija, all of them had equal screen space. Thalaivi was spectacular 😍Sammu was shining throughout the film…wonder how she looks hot and cute at the same time😚Vjs ❤️❤️#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/ovciyck8eF — Suria 🧘🏽 (@suria____) April 28, 2022

While the majority of Twitter users who have seen the film have appreciated it and had a good time, there are a few who have called it just an average romantic comedy.

Some users even quipped the first half of the film could have done better. One of the user said, “KaathuVaakulaRenduKadhal - 3/5 Rambo - Khatija - Kanmani portions worked well. 1st half could have been better. Not even close to what NaanumRowdyDhaan did.”

#KaathuVaakulaRenduKadhal - 3/5 Rambo - Khatija - Kanmani portions worked well. 1st half could have been better. Not even close to what #NaanumRowdyDhaan did. Edho oru vaati paaklaam! — Vaishnavi 💫 (@QueeenReview) April 28, 2022

Anirudh, who adds to the experience of the film with his foot-tapping numbers and sentimental background score, is also being lauded.

“Few scenes are okay. Samantha is super. Nayanthara is weak. Vijay Sethupathi okay sometimes he is irritating. Here and there are more cringe scenes. Anirudh is the pillar. 2hr40 min is minus. Rating 1.5 /5. Flop” wrote one user.

#KaathuVaakulaRenduKadhal : Few scenes are okay. Samantha Super. Nayan weak. VJS okay sometimes he is irritating. Here and there more cringe scenes.Anirudh is the pillar .2hr40 min is minus.Rating 1.5 /5.Flop#VijaySethupathi #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha #VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/vxhXQlAK9s— Tube Light 💡(அன்பு செய்வோம்)❤️ (@Blink_Blng) April 28, 2022

#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal 3.25/5 decent good one vjs, nayan, sam are excellent💯💯👍👍. Anirudh is hero of the movie good first half, average second half. Any one please explain the climax. Kadsila innum avanga kitta antha love irukuma illa mothama break up ha. Please explain pic.twitter.com/bCkOd69JRQ— Kavi kanal (@Kavikanal1) April 28, 2022

Anirudh and Vignesh Shivan previously created a magical experience with Naanum Rowdy Thaan.

