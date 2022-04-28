Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals The Show In This Film

Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal has opened with a bang in theatres. The film, directed by Vignesh Sivan, generated a lot of anticipation among superstar Ajith Kumar fans as Vignesh is all set to direct a film starring the Valimai actor next.

Unlike the love stories that are usually seen in Tamil films, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is about love, as well as, conflict between a man and two women. Vignesh has tried to tweak the storyline, which was in danger of becoming boring.

The first half of the film humorously records an engaging romantic drama, whereas the second half captures the positivity in the two lead actresses.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Khatija impresses with her acting and her girl-next-door image. Samantha gets extra attention among the fans as she overshadows Nayanthara throughout the film.

Vignesh’s direction has made the audience laugh from the beginning to the end of the film. Anirudh Ravichander’s enchanting songs have won a million hearts. Anirudh’s has exceeded expectations with his 25th film.

The fim’s editor could have avoided making a few comedy scenes boring. A sharper edit would have perhaps made Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal more engaging.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is a romantic film at its best. It will give you the experience of being able to go to theatres this weekend and enjoy a celebratory comedy-drama. Also, there is no doubt that Samantha is a key element in this film, her first major role after separation from Naga Chaitanya.

