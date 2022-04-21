Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: New Song Dippam Dappam Showcases Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi’s Love Story

A few days after piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping the teaser of the new song from the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the makers on Thursday dropped the upbeat dancing number Dippam Dappam featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara.

The Family Man 2 actress took to Instagram and shared the song calling it her favourite track.

The song, titled ‘Dippam Dappam,’ sees Khatija (Samantha) and Rambo’s (Vijay) love story. The three-minute-twenty-five-seconds song is set in a disco. A perfect dance track with trippy music and catchy hook steps. While Nayanthara is seen letting her hair down on the dance floor, Vijay appears to be playing a bouncer at the disco.

The video sees Samantha looking glamorous in a silver blingy short dress, as she enters a world full of party-hoppers, and has her eyes set on Vijay. As the song continues, it sees the two establishing an intense connection via their looks. The two are seen maintaining a connection with each other by keeping their eyes on each other. However, even before we get to see something develop between the two, we see Khatija’s boyfriend, played by cricketer Sreesanth. Towards the end of the song, we see Khatija and Rambo moving out of the place as they indulge in a fun chat.

Dippam Dappam has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and its lyrics have been penned by Vignesh Shivan. The song is an upbeat track that will surely become a favourite among fans. Anirudh, who just had big success with ‘Halamithi Habibo’, has given another hit with this one. The composer has also sung the song with Anthony Daasan.

As per a report by Indian Express, in her earlier on an Instagram live, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about the film. “Romantic-comedy is my favourite genre, and I am happy that I am finally doing one after a long time. It is really fun. Working with such amazing co-stars is my favourite memory of the film. Everyone got their A-game to the sets, including Vignesh Shivan,” she said.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, marks Samantha’s first film with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film will release on April 28.

