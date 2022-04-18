Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Dance It Out In ‘Dippam Dappam’ Teaser

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil-language romantic comedy film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Samantha has been dropping intriguing glimpses from the film, the last being picture from the sets as she concluded its shoot. Piquing the curiosity of her fans, on Monday, the Family Man 2 actress dropped a teaser of new song from the film titled ‘Dippam Dappam’.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram and dropped a clip of the dancing number. In the clip, we see Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayathara in blingy outfits as they dance their hearts out in an all lit up backdrop. Samantha looks gorgeous as she donned a shiny silver outfit, while Nayanthara too looks ravishing in a shinning beige saree. As the shot changes, it sees Sam switching to sexy tasseled dress, and Nayanthara dressing up in green glittery saree. Vijay took looks stylish in black and white party ensembles.

Taking to the captions, Samantha wrote, “#DippamDappam soon 🔥🔥🔥It’s madddddd✨@anirudhofficial is on 🔥Until we wait#TwoTwoTwo 💕@wikkiofficial@actorvijaysethupathi#Nayanthara.”

Soon after the teaser was dropped, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to leave heart and fire emoticons as they loved the glimpse of the song.

Dippam Dappam is the second song from Vignesh Shivan’s romantic drama. Earlier the makers had dropped Two Two Two from the flick. The project is coming to theatres on April 28th. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Speaking about Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film is a triangular romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The film is slated to be released on 28 April 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has several projects lined up. Besides,Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha will also feature in the titular role in Gunasekhar’s film Shaakuntalam. The film is based on Kalidasa’s play Shakuntala The film will feature Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Samatha has also been roped opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Besides these, Samantha will also star in Philip John’s film Arrangements of Love. The film follows the storyline of a novel of the same name written by Timeri N Murari.

