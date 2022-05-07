Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Two Two Two Music Video is Out Now

Vignesh Shivan-directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, hit the theatres last month on April 28. However, it is the peppy dance number Two Two Two from the film that has been drawing a lot of attention and praise on the internet. The audience can’t stop gushing over the hook step performed by the three stars in the music video of the song.

Earlier this week, Vignesh’s production house Rowdy Pictures shared the music video of the song on their social media profiles. The banner shared a poster featuring the three actors posing happily in bright and shimmery outfits. “The wait ends now! Enjoy the #TwoTwoTwo video song from #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal.", tweeted the production house.

Ever since the music video of Two Two Two has been shared online, Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay have taken over the nation like a storm as they can be seen dancing their hearts out in song. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the peppy song Two Two Two is a fancy one. Ace singers Anirudh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Sanjana Kalmanje have lent their voices to the song, while the lyrics of the upbeat number are penned by Vignesh Shivan. The video, released on May 5, went viral in no time and has amassed over seven million views on YouTube, as of now.

The romantic drama, co-produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, marks Samantha’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The movie is Vignesh’s fourth project as a director.

On the work front, Samantha has a couple of films lined up such as Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s play Shakuntala and Raj & DK and Russo Brothers’ Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. Besides, Samantha will also star in Philip John’s Arrangements Of Love.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, who fell in love while working on the 2015 rom-com drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, were recently spotted seeking blessings from Sai baba after the release of the movie.

